Anoka HRA 2-20-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. January 10th, 2018 Regular Meeting
B. January 10th, 2018 Closed Session
C. January 10th, 2018 Worksession
- 5. Open Forum
Closed Session - Pursuant to Minn. § 13D.05
A. Consideration of Purchase Price for Property at 1804 1st Ave
B. Consideration of Purchase Price for Property at 319 Monroe St
- 6. New Business
A. Authorize Purchase of 1804 1st Ave
B. Authorize Purchase of 319 Monroe St
C. Receive 4th Quarter Financial Report
D. Approval of 2017 HRA Accomplishments
E. Approval of 2018 HRA Goals
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. 2nd Avenue/Monroe Street General Project Update
B. Benton and Ferry Street Update/South Ferry Street Update
C. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
- 10. Adjournment