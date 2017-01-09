Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. January 9th, 2017 Worksession
B. January 9th, 2017 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Unfinished Business
A. Second Ave/Monroe Street Redevelopment Update
B. North Suburban Home Show Update
C. Other Updates
- 7. New Business
A. Adoption of 2016 HRA Accomplishments
B. Adoption of 2017 HRA Goals
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Closed Session
A. Determination of Purchase Price for Vacant Lots on 200 Block of Madison Street
- 10. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- 11. Adjournment