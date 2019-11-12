Anoka HRA 12-16-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. November 12th, 2019 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Unfinished Business
A. Chairperson's Quarterly Meeting Recap
B. 7th Ave/E Main Street Redevelopment Update
C. 111 Harrison Street Fire Suppression Grant Update
- 7. Other Reports
- 8. New Business
- 9. Discussion Items
- 10. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
A. Annual Meeting Business - Election and Oath of Appointees
- 11. Closed Session - Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05
A. Consideration of Sale of 1808 and 1804 1st Avenue
- 12. Adjournment