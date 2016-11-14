Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. November 14th, 2016 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Closed Session
A. Determination of Sale Price for HRA Owned Property at 426 Taylor Street
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. Second Ave/Monroe Street Update
B. North Suburban Home Show Update
C. Other Reports
- 8. New Business
- 9. Discussion Items
- 10. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
A. 2016 Accomplishments/2017 Goals
B. Annual Meeting Business - Election and Appointees
- 11. Adjournment