Anoka HRA 11-9-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. October 12th, 2019 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Receive Third Quarter HRA Financial Report
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
B. 1806 First Avenue Infill Update
C. Rental Conversion Loan - 1627 Ferry Street Final Update
D. Other Updates
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
A. 2020 Accomplishments/2021 Goals
- 10. Adjournment