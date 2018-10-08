Anoka HRA 11-13-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. October 8th, 2018 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Loan Servicing Agreement Alteration
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. Pleasant & Ferry Street Property Update
B. 2nd and Monroe Street Project Update
C. North Suburban Home Improvement Show Update
D. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
A. 2018 Accomplishments/2019 Goals
- 10. Adjournment