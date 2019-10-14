Anoka HRA 11-12-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. October 14th, 2019 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Expenditure Related to Monroe Street Reconciliation Project
B. Consideration of Central Business District Fire Suppression Grant Application for 111 Harrison Street
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. 111 Harrison Street Commercial Loan Update
B. 7th Ave/E. Main Street Redevelopment Update
C. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
A. 2019 Accomplishments/2020 Goals
- 10. Adjournment