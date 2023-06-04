Anoka HRA 10-8-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. September 10th, 2018 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Receive Quarterly Financial Report
B. Center for Energy and Environment Quarterly Report
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. 2nd and Monroe Street Project Update
B. 319 Monroe Street Project Update
C. Other Reports
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Closed Session - Pursuant to Minn. Stat § 13D.05
A. Consideration of Pleasant & Ferry Street Property Acquisition
- 10. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
- 11. Adjournment