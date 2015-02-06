Anoka HRA 10-12-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. September 14th, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. New Business
A. Quarterly Loan Program Activity Summary from Center for Energy and Environment
- 7. Unfinished Business
A. Sale of Land at Benton & Ferry Street Update
B. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
C. 1804 First Avenue Infill Update
D. Rental Conversion Loan - 1627 Ferry Street Update
E. Other Updates
- 8. Discussion Items
- 9. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- 10. Adjournment