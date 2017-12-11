Anoka HRA 1-8-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. December 11th, 2017 Regular Meeting
B. December 11th, 2017 Worksession
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Annual Meeting Business
A. Oath of Office
B. Election of Officers; Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary
C. Review Bylaws
D. Review 2018 Meeting Schedule
- 7. Closed Session
A. Determination of Purchase Price for Property at 1804 1st Ave
- 8. New Business
- 9. Unfinished Business
A. 2nd Avenue/Monroe Street General Project Update
B. 426 Taylor Street Property Update
C. Benton and Ferry Street Update/South Ferry Street Update
D. Other Reports
- 10. Discussion Items
A. Quarterly Loan Program Activity Summary from Center for Energy & Environment
- 11. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
- 12. Adjournment