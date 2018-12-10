Anoka HRA 1-14-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval Of Minutes
A. December 10th, 2018 Regular Meeting
B. December 10th, 2018 Worksession
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Annual Meeting Business
A. Oath of Office
B. Election of Officers; Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary
C. Review Bylaws
D. Review 2019 Meeting Schedule
- 7. New Business
A. Consideration of Central Business District Fire Suppression Grant Application
B. Approval of 2018 HRA Accomplishments
C. Approval of 2019 HRA Goals
- 8. Unfinished Business
- 9. Discussion Items
A. Quarterly Loan Program Activity Summary from Center for Energy & Environment
- 10. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
- 11. Adjournment