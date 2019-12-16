Anoka HRA 1-13-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes
A. December 16th, 2019 Regular Meeting and Closed Session
B. December 16th, 2019 Work Session
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Annual Meeting Business
A. Oath of Office
B. Election of Officers; Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary
C. Review Bylaws
D. Review 2020 Meeting Schedule
- 7. New Business
A. Approval of 2019 HRA Accomplishments
B. Approval of 2020 HRA Goals
- 8. Unfinished Business
A. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
- 9. Discussion Items
A. Quarterly Loan Program Activity Summary from Center for Energy & Environment
- 10. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
A. Joint Work Session with City Council, Planning Commission and Economic Development Commission to Discuss Redevelopment at the Corner of 7th Ave and Main St
- 11. Closed Session - Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05
A. Consideration of Sale of 1808 and 1804 1st Avenue (Round Two)
- 12. Adjournment