Anoka HRA 01-11-2021

- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
A. December 14th, 2020 Regular Meeting and Closed Session
B. December 14th, 2020 Work Session
- V. Open Forum
- VI. Annual Meeting Business
A. Oath of Office
B. Election of Officers; Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary
C. Review Bylaws
D. Review 2021 Meeting Schedule
- VII. New Business
A. Approval of 2020 HRA Accomplishments
B. Approval of 2021 HRA Goals
- VIII. Unfinished Business
7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
B. 1806 First Avenue Infill Update
- IX. Discussion Items
A. Quarterly Loan Program Activity Summary from Center for Energy & Environment
- X. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
- XI. Adjournment
