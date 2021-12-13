Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 12-13-2021

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Receive Third Quarter HRA Financial Report
- B. Approval of Purchase Agreement Between H.J. Development, LLC and City of Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority Regarding Purchase of Approximately 1.41 Acres of Land at 7th Avenue and East Main Street
- C. Chairpersons Quarterly Meeting Recap
- VII. Unfinished Business
- VIII. Other Reports
- IX. Discussion Items
- X. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
A. Annual Meeting Business – Election and Oath of Appointees
- XI. Adjournment