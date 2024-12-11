Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 11-12-2024

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
A. October 14th, 2024 Regular Meeting
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Receive 3rd Quarter Financial Report
- B. Consideration of Façade Improvement Loan Program Application for 219 E. Main Street
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- VIII. Discussion Items
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
A. 2025 Goals & 2024 Accomplishments
- X. Adjournment