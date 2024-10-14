Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 10-14-2024

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
A. August 12th, 2024 Regular Meeting
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Contract Amendment No. 14 to the Loan Origination Agreement Between the City of Anoka HRA and Center for Energy & Environment
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- B. Commercial Façade Improvement Loan Program Update
- VIII. Discussion Items
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- X. Adjournment