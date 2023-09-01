Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 01-09-2023

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
- V. Open Forum
- VI. Annual Meeting Business
A. Election of Officers; Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary
- B. Review Bylaws
- C. Review 2023 Meeting Schedule
- VII. New Business
A. Approval of 2022 HRA Accomplishments
- B. Approval of 2023 HRA Goals
- VIII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Program Update
- B. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
- IX. Discussion Items
- X. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meeting
- XI. Adjournment