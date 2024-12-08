Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 08-12-2024

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
A. July 8th, 2024 Regular Meeting
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Anoka County Presentation
- B. Receive Second Quarter Financial Report
- C. Adoption of 2025 Budget and Levy
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- VIII. Discussion Items
A. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- X. Adjournment