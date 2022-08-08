Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 08-08-2022

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Receive Second Quarter Financial Report
- B. Quarterly Loan Program Activity Summary from Center for Energy & Environment
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- B. 7th Ave and Main Street Redevelopment Update
- C. Other Updates
- VIII. Discussion Items
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- X. Adjournment