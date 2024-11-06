Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 06-11-2024

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
A. May 13th, 2024 Regular Meeting
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Chairpersons Communication Board Quarterly Meeting Recap
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- B. 7th Avenue and E. Main Street Update
- VIII. Discussion Items
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
A. 2025 Budget Work Session
- B. Anoka County Presentation
- X. Adjournment