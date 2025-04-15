Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 04-15-2025

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
A. March 10th, 2025 Regular Meeting
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Recognition of Service for David Bonthuis
- VII. Annual Business
A. Oath of Office: Murff
B. Oath of Office: Wilberg
C. Election of Officers; Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary
- VIII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- B. 426 Taylor Street Infill Project Update
- IX. Discussion Items
A. North Suburban Home Show Recap
- B. Façade Improvement Loan Program Project Update – 219 E. Main Street
- X. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- XI. Adjournment