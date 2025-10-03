Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 03-10-2025

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Approval of the Agenda
- Approval of Minutes
- Open Forum
- Annual Business B. Election of Officers; Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary
- Annual Business C. Review Bylaws
- Annual Business D. Review 2025 Meeting Schedule
- New Business A. Review Fourth Quarter Financial Report
- New Business B. Approval of 2024 HRA Accomplishments
- New Business C. Approval of 2025 HRA Goals
- Unfinished Business A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- Unfinished Business B. Outstanding Loan Update – 822 Brisbin Street
- Unfinished BusinessC. 426 Taylor Street Infill Project Update
- Discussion Items A. Façade Improvement Loan Program Project Update – 219 E. Main Street
- Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings