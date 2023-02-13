Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 02-13-2023

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Review Fourth Quarter Financial Report
- B. Adoption of HRA Bylaws
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. 7th Ave/Main Street Redevelopment Update
- B. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Program Update
- C. North Suburban Home Show Update
- D. Other Updates
- VIII. Discussion Items
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
A. City of Anoka HRA Commercial Loan Program
- X. Adjournment
- XI. Closed Session – Pursuant to Minn. Stat §13D.05
A. Discussion Regarding Sale Price of 1919 7th Ave