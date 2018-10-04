Anoka Heritage Preservation Commission 4-10-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Minutes
- 4. Public Forum
- 5. Old Business
A. Historic Anoka State Hospital Cottages Update
B. Expansion of Christian Hill Historic District
- 6. New Business
A. Awarding of Sandwich Board Signs
B. Awarding of HPC Awards
- 7. Committee Reports
A. Sandwich Board Committee
B. Home and Garden Tour Committee
C. Tourism Committee
D. Historic Vignette Committee
- 8. Miscellaneous
A. Next Regular Meeting: Tuesday, March 13th
- 9. Adjournment