- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 December 4, 2017 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 2018 SRP; Public Improvement Hearing
RES/2018 SRP; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications
5.2 2018 SRP: Assessment Hearing
RES/2018 SRP; Adopt Assessment Roll
5.3 Annual Renewal of Currency Exchange License; The UnBank Company LLP, 2015 E Main St (TO BE ACTED UPON WITHIN CONSENT AGENDA)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Annual Renewal of Currency Exchange License; The UnBank Company LLP, 2015 E Main St
6.4 Summary of Executive Session Held on December 4, 2017
6.5 Acceptance of Resignation from Heritage Preservation Commission; Colleen Hanson
- 7. Reports, Requests & Communication
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/South Street Addition Preliminary Plat
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2018 SRP; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/2018 SRP; Adopt Assessment Roll (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 RES/Designation 2018 Election Precincts
9.4 ORD/Adopting 2018 Master Fee Schedule (2nd Reading)
9.5 RES/Adopting 2018 City Levy
9.6 RES/Adopting 2018 City Budget
9.7 RES/2018 SRP; Designating No Parking Along South Street from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 12-18-2017
