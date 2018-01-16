Anoka City Council 1-16-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 2, 2018 Regular Mtg
January 8, 2018 Special Council Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 The Hearing for an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License for The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC has been Cancelled. For the Short Term, The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC will be Operating Under Their Existing State Issued Catering License
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Tree Care License; Mike's Dirtwork
6.4 Approval of a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; Church of St Stephen's Annual Mardi Gras Event, February 10, 2018
6.5 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit; Church of St Stephen for Raffle on February 10, 2018
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Parks and Recreation:
7.1.A 2017 Project Review
7.2 Planning Items:
7.2.A ORD/2nd Ave & Monroe Lennar Townhome Project Planned Residential Development (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Amending Exempt Events from Special Events Licensing; to Include Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
9.2 ORD/Approving Lease to The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC for Food & Banquet Services at Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/Recommended Approval of an LG214 Gambling Permit; Competition Cheer Spirit Booster Club @ Magillycuddy's
9.4 RES/2018 SRP; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set Bid Date
9.5 RES/2018 SSIP; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid and Set Bid Date
9.6 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement for the City's Purchase of 415 Pierce St
9.7 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement for the City's Purchase of 3031 Euclid Avenue
9.8 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement for the City's Purchase of 2805 Fairoak Avenue
9.9 RES/Approve and Execute the Delegated Contracting Process Agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Appointment to Utility Advisory Board; Cody Abbott
11.2 Appointment to Heritage Preservation Commission; Beth Franzen
11.3 Appointment to Parks & Recreation Board; Derek Sebesta
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 1-16-2018
Loading the player...