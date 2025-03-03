Anoka City Council 03-03-25

Loading the player...
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- COUNCIL MINUTES
- OPEN FORUM 4.1 Presentation; Chris Riley - Anoka Car Show.
- OPEN FORUM 4.2 Presentation; Representatives Karen George & Seamus Burke to Recap 2024 at QCTV.
- OPEN FORUM 4.3 Police Activity Update.
- OPEN FORUM
- PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- CONSENT AGENDA
- REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.1 RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bid, and Set a Bid Date.
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.2 ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Transit Oriented Development District (Implementation of Anoka Station Area Master Plan Update). (2st Reading)
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.3a ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Chapter 78 – Zoning, Article V – District Regulations, Division 5 – Mixed-Use Districts, Section 78-317 – Transit Oriented Development (TOD) District. (2st Reading)
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.3b RES/Approving a Summary Publication of Zoning Text Amendment to City Code Section 78-317 – Transit Oriented Development (TOD) District.
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.4 RES/Anoka Dispensary; Order Project, Waive the Public Improvement Hearing, Authorize Plans & Specifications, and Authorize the Procurement Process for a Construction Management Agency and Architect.
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- NEW BUSINESS 11.1 Green Haven Golf Course Setting 2025 Fees.
- UPDATES & REPORTS 12.1 Tentative Agendas.