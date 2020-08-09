Anoka City Council 9-8-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 August 17, 2020 Regular Meeting
August 24, 2020 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Halloween; 2020 Festivities Update
4.2 Proclamation; Constitution Week, September 17-23
4.3 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Vacating of a Public Access Easement for Lot 9 and 10, Block 1, Sandra Terrace/442 River Lane & 502 River Lane
RES/Vacating of a Public Access Easement for Lot 9 and 10, Block 1, Sandra Terrace/442 River Lane & 502 River Lane
5.2 Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Authorize Municipal Consent Approving Layout of Highway 10 to the Minnesota Department of Transportation
REs/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Authorize Municipal Consent Approving Layout of Highway 10 to the Minnesota Department of Transportation
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Consideration of Setting Public Hearing for Assessment for Services
6.4 Approving a Senior/Disabled Deferment for Doretta Johnston, 128 Gray St
6.5 US Highway 10/169 Improvements Project; Approve Federal Participation in Right of Way Agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation for Minnesota Highway Freight Program Funds
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: None
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolution
9.1 RES/Vacating of a Public Access Easement for Lot 9 and 10, Block 1, Sandra Terrace/442 River Lane & 502 River Lane (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Authorize Municipal Consent
Approving Layout of Highway 10 to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.3 ORD/Amending Chpt 48, Property Maintenance Code Amendments (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary Publication, Amending Chpt 48, Property Maintenance Code Amendments
9.4 RES/Amending Legal Description and Clarifying the Sale of Real Estate Now Know as Riverside on Fourth Plat to Weekley Homes LLC
9.5 RES/Amending Appointments to Various Committees/Organizations; Anoka-Champlin Joint Powers Fire Board
9.6 RES/Amending the Structure of the Anoka-Champlin Joint Powers Fire Board; Separating Membership of the Operating Committee from the Fire Board
9.7 RES/Cares Act Business Program
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Appointment to Fill Partial-Term Vacancy on the Human Rights Commission
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 9-8-2020
