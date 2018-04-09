- 1. Call to Order - Boy Scout Troop 518 will be Present to Lead the Pledge of Allegiance
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 August 6, 2018 Regular Mtg
August 16, 2018 Special Mtg.
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Doug Hookum, Anoka American Legion - Appreciation of City's Assistance with the American Legion Legacy Run
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Consideration of Setting Public Hearing for Assessment for Services
6.4 Temporary Liquor License; St. Stephen's Church, Fall Fest for Education 10/06/2018
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Amending Chpt 74 Zoning, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-236 Conditional Uses and Chpt 74 Zoning, Section 74-2 Definition (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Small Wireless Facility Colocation Agreement/Lease (1st Reading)
9.2 RES/Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2918 Verndale
9.3 RES/Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2802 Fairoak
9.4 RES/Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 3049 Euclid
9.5 ORD/Amending Chapter 48, Article II., Establishing Section 48-43 Rental Density for Single Family Rental Dwellings (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Appointment to Economic Development Commission; Joe Riley
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 9-4-2018
