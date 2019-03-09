Anoka City Council 9-3-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 August 19, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Constitution Week, September 17-23
4.2 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Consideration of Setting Public Hearing for Assessment for Services
6.4 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Courtney Larsen of Zimmerman @ Anoka Massage & Pain Therapy, 710 East River Rd
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment