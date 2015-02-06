Anoka City Council 9-21-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 September 8, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
4.2 Proclamation; Stan Nelson's 100th Birthday (9/22/2020)
4.3 Proclamation; Domestic Violence Awareness Month
4.4 Proclamation; Race Equality Week, September 21-25, 2020
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Nucky's Speakeasy, LLC, dba; Club 300, 300 E Main St
RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Nucky's Speakeasy, LLC, dba; Club 300, 300 E Main St
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Marcie Harrison of Anoka @ Anoka Massage & Pain Therapy, 710 East River Rd
6.4 Issuance of a Massage Business License for Equilibrium Therapeutics, LLC, 1902 5th Ave S., Suite #3
6.5 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Stacie Cobb of Equilibrium Therapeutics, LLC, 1902 5th Ave S., Suite #3
6.6 Issuance of a Tobacco License for Anoka Downtown Tobacco Shop Inc., 2010 2nd Avenue N
6.7 Issuance of a Tree Care/Arborist License; A+A Tree & Landscaping, LLC
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Preliminary Plat; Benton Addition on Ferry Street
7.1.B RES/Federal Cartridge Variance
7.1.C RES/MN Firearms Variance & Conditional Use Permit
7.1.D RES/Mauer Motors Variance(s)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Nucky's Speakeasy, LLC, dba; Club 300, 300 E Main St (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Adopting 2021 Proposed Budget & Preliminary Tax Levy
9.3 RES/Consenting to the HRA Adopting a Tax Levy Collectible in 2021
9.4 ORD/Real Estate Option Agreement; Richard Frank Investments Co. (1st Reading)
9.5 ORD/Recommencement of Existing Electric Franchise Fee With Connexus Energy and the City of Anoka Electric Municipal Utility (1st Reading)
9.6 RES/Accepting CARES Act Grant Funding Relating to Elections
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of Appointments to Economic Development Commission; Julie Smith & Tory Olson
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 2nd Quarterly Financial Reports
12.3 Update on CARES Act
12.4 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 9-21-2020
