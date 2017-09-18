- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 September 5, 2017 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Stan Nelson Day September 29, 2017
4.2 Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce/WCCO Ad Request
4.3 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Vacation of a 10-Foot Wide Easement for Overhead Distribution Lines at Miller Road and Hwy 169
RES/Approving the Vacation of a 10-Foot Wide Easement for Overhead Distribution Lines at Miller Road and Hwy 169
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG240B Bingo Permit; Anoka Knights of Columbus, 11-10-2017 at Church of St Stephen
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Registered Land Survey with Variances; 609/625 Van Buren Street
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Approving the Vacation of a 10-Foot Wide Easement for Overhead Distribution Lines at Miller Road and Hwy 169 (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 ORD/Lease of Property from Anoka County; The Cottages (1st Reading)
9.3 RES/Anoka County CSAH 14 Overlay Project; Purchase of Easement from Hoffman Enclosures, Inc. for Utility Purposes
9.4 RES/2018 SSIP; Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing, and Authorize Preparation of Plans and Specifications
9.5 RES/Supporting Twin Cities Local Government Coalition Principles for Metropolitan Council Reform
9.6 RES/Encroachment Agreement; 106 E Main St
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 9-18-2017
Loading the player...