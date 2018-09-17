- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 September 4, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Constitution Week, September 17-23
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday License; T3s Kitchen & Cantina LLC, 440 Bunker Lake Blvd, Ste 105
RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday License; Tr3s Kitchen & Cantina LLC, 440 Bunker Lake Blvd, Ste 105
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Tree Care/Arborist License; Strong & Sons Total Tree Service Inc
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Amending Chpt 74 Zoning, Article V, Division 3, Section 74-236 Conditional Uses and Chpt 74 Zoning, Section 74-2 Definition. (2nd Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Sunday License; Tr3s Kitchen & Cantina LLC, 440 Bunker Lake Blvd, Ste 105. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 ORD/Amending Chpter 48, Article II, Establishing Section 48-43 Rental Density for Single Family Dwellings (2nd Reading)
RES/Approving Summary Resolution, Amending Chapter 48, Article II., Establishing Section 48-43 Rental Density for Single Family Rental Dwellings
9.3 RES/Electric Utility Easement Agreement for 203 Clay Street
9.4 RES/Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 3011 Euclid
9.5 RES/Adopting 2019 Proposed Budget & Preliminary Tax Levy
9.6 RES/Consenting to the HRA Adopting a Tax Levy Collectible in 2019
9.7 RES/Cancellation of 2019 Bond Levy
- 10. Unfinished Business
10.1 Withdraw of Application for Small Wireless Facility Colocation Agreement/Lease
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 9-17-2018
Loading the player...