Anoka City Council 9-16-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 August 26, 2019 Worksession
September 3, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Devin Hanson; Youth First
4.2 Gary Ladyka & Liz McFarland; Anoka Halloween
4.3 Proclamation; Domestic Violence Awareness Month, October
4.4 Waterfowl for Warriors (WFW) and AR Outdoors Youth Waterfowl Hunts Overview
4.5 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 On-Sale Wine, 3.2 Malt Liquor & Strong Beer; Nicole Fyten-Swap, dba; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St
RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Wine, 3.2 Malt Liquor & Strong Beer; Nicole Fyten-Swap, dba; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars. Acceptance of Resignation from Craig Sorenson; Charter Commission
6.3 Issuance of a Massage Therapist License for Fay Siino of Anoka @ Anoka Massage & Pain Therapy, 7100 East River Rd
- 7. Reports, of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of an On-Sale Wine, 3.2 Malt Liquor & Strong Beer; Nicole Fyten-Swap, dba; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Approving a Special Law Authorizing Tax Increment Financing Districts for Housing Purposes and Expenditures from the Commuter Rail Transit Village Tax Increment Financing District
9.3 RES/Adopting 2020 Proposed Budget & Preliminary Tax Levy
9.4 RES/Consenting to the HRA Adopting a Tax Levy Collectible in 2020
9.5 RES/Cancellation of 2020 Bond Levy
9.6 ORD/Purchase Agreement for City's Sale of 4th/Rum River Site (1st Reading)
9.7 RES/Declaration of Hazardous Property/Public Nuisance and Abatement Order
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Issuance of New Special Event License; Haven for Heroes. Nicole Burnham Veteran Suicide Awareness 5K Walk, Saturday, October 5, 2019
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Bi-Annual Round-Up Donation
12.2 2nd Quarter Financial Reports
12.3 Update/Reminder; Transportation Projects Open House, Sept 18, 4pm-7pm @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center
12.4 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 9-16-2019
