- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 July 16, 2018 Regular Mtg
July 23, 2018 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Resignation from Parks & Recreation Board; David Steinbring
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Approving a Conditional User Permit; 2829 Verndale Ave
7.1.B RES/PRD Amendment; 2nd & Monroe (Lennar)
RES/Site Plan Amendment; 2nd & Monroe (Lennar)
7.1.C RES/Final Plat; 2nd & Monroe (Lennar)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Amending Chpt 48, Article VI, Sections 48-141-142, 48-144-145, 48-149 & 48 152 and Establishing Section 48-156; Pertaining to Sober House Reasonable Accommodations Requests (2nd Reading)
RES/Summary Resolution; Related to Amendments to Chpt 48; Article VI, Sections 48-141-142, 48-149 & 48 152 and Establishing Section 48-156; Pertaining to Sober House Reasonable Accommodations Requests
9.2 RES/2019 SRP; Authorize Feasibility Report
9.3 RES/2019 SSIP; Authorize Feasibility Report
9.4 RES/Approval of Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2909 Fairoak
9.5 RES/Approval of Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2820 Fairoak
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of Appointment to Economic Development Commission; Randy Diers
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 2nd Quarter Financial Report
12.2 Bi-Annual Round-Up Donation
12.3 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 8-6-2018
