- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 July 17, 2017 Regular
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Declaration of Hazardous Property; 319 Monroe St
RES/Declaration of Hazardous Property; 319 Monroe St
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of LG230 Off-Site Gambling Activity (Raffle), Anoka Area Hockey Assoc. @ Anoka Hockey Arena, 12-13-2017
6.4 Recommended Approval of LG240B, Bingo Permit, Anoka Halloween Inc, October 23 & 30, 2017
6.5 Approving a Senior/Disabled Deferment for Patricia A Johnson; 909 Washington St
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions - None
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication - None
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Declaration of Hazardous Property; 319 Monroe St. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 ORD/Dumpster Lease Danno's Related to Single Grease Barrel Storage (2nd Reading)
9.3 ORD/Sale of Property; 7th and Buchanan Site (1st Reading)
9.4 RES/106 Main Street; Alternative Building Materials
9.5 ORD/Amending Chapter 38, Article V Surface Water Management (1st Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 8-7-2017
