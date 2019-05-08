Anoka City Council 8-5-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 July 15, 2019 Regular Mtg
July 22, 2019 Joint City Council & Planning Commission Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Green Haven Parkway Phase I; Final Payment & Project Close Out
6.4 Issuance of a Tobacco License for BP; AKA: Vikroh Resources LLC, 3770 N 7th Avenue
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/US Highway 10/169 Improvement Project: Demonstrate Project is Fully Funded
9.2 ORD/Authorizing the Sale of $1,690,000 General Obligation Taxable Tax Increment Bonds, Series 2019A (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/Amending JPA: Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force
9.4 RES/Purchase of Golf Simulators & Authorization of Interfund Loan
9.5 RES/Identifying the Need for Livable Communities Demonstration Account Funding and Authorizing Application for Grant Funds
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
