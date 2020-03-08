Anoka City Council 8-3-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 July 20, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of LG240B Bingo Permit; Anoka Halloween Inc. @ Anoka Legion, 400 W Main St, October 5, 19 & 26, 2020
6.4 2019 Combined Street Improvement Project; Final Payment & Project Close-out for the Street Surface Improvement Project Area
6.5 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Permit for a Raffle; Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce @ Greenhaven Golf Course & Event Center on 09-11-2020
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Adopting and Enacting the Codification of the City of Anoka Code of Ordinances (2nd Reading)
9.2 ORD/Amending Chpt 48, Property Maintenance Code Amendments (1st Reading)
9.3 RES/Approving Development Agreement; Riverside, 4th Avenue
9.4 RES/Expressing the City's Concerns of Changing use of Goodrich Field
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment