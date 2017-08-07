Anoka City Council 8-21-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 August 7, 2017 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Anoka Food Truck Special Event Recap
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Approve Joint Funding Agreement for the Mississippi River Streamgauge on the Anoka-Champlin Bridge
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolution
9.1 ORD & RES/Amending Chapter 38 Environmental, Article V Surface Water Management (2nd Reading)
9.2 RES/Fairoak Avenue Underpass & Thurston Avenue Interchange; Supporting Pursuit for FY 2021 Minnesota Highway Freight Program for Construction
9.3 RES/Fairoak Avenue Underpass & Thurston Avenue Interchange; Supporting Pursuit for FY 2020 Transportation Economic Development Program Funding for Construction
9.4 ORD/Sale of Property; 7th and Buchanan Site (2nd Reading)
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Distribution of Candy/Age Participation at Annual Halloween Parade
11.2 Appointment to Parking Advisory Board
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
