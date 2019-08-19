- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 August 5, 2019 Regular Mtg
August 12, 2019 Budget Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Edward B. Cutter; American Legion; 100th Anniversary
4.2 Police Activity Report
4.3 Anoka Ramsey Outdoors Program
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit; Anoka Rotary, Raffle @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center, 10/24/2019
6.4 Recommended Approval of an LG240B Bingo Permit; Anoka Halloween, Inc., Bingo @ Anoka Legion Post 102, 10/21/2019 & 10/28/2019
6.5 Issuance of a Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Anoka Lions Club @ MVRS Camping Show/Anoka County Fairground, 09-12-2019 Thru 09-15-2019
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 721 Jacob Lane
9.2 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2750 Fairoak Avenue
9.3 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2752 Fairoak Avenue
9.4 RES/Awarding the Sale of $1,690,000 Taxable General Obligation Tax Increment Bonds, Series 2019A; Fixing Their Execution and Delivery; and Providing for Their Payment
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Anoka Ramsey Outdoors; Request to Conduct Youth Waterfowl Hunts
11.2 Consideration of Appointment to Economic Development Commission
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 8-19-2019
