Anoka City Council 8-17-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 July 27, 2020 Worksession
August 3, 2020 Closed Executive Session
August 3, 2020 Budget Presentation & Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit for Anoka Rotary for a Raffle at Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center on October 21, 2020
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Recommended Approval of an LG230 Gambling Permit for Anoka Area Hockey Association for a Raffle at Anoka Area Ice Arena on 12/9/2020
- 10. Unfinished Business
10.1 Discussion on Human Rights Commission
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts - Questions, Comments and Discussion
- 13. Adjournment