Anoka City Council 7-6-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 June 15, 2020 Regular Meeting
June 22, 2020 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Proclamation; Dave Hoaglund Day, July 9, 2020
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Establishment of Municipal Primary; Mayoral Position
9.2 RES/Appointment of Election Judges for 2020 August 11 & November 3, 2020 Elections
9.3 RES/First Amendment to Purchase Agreement; Ryan Companies US, Inc.
9.4 RES/David Weekley Homes Riverside Final Plat
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment