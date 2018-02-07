Anoka City Council 7-2-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 June 18, 2018 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 5. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG240B Bingo Permit; Anoka Halloween. Inc., 10/22 & 23/2018
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items
7.1.A RES/Final Plat; BT Addition
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Site Outlot C Eastview Meadows 2nd Addition (1st Reading)
9.2 RES/Establishment of Municipal Primary; Mayoral Position
9.3 RES/Support of Metropolitan Council TAB Grant Application for Riverwalk Trail
9.4 RES/Support of Metropolitan Council TAB Grant Application for Rum River Trail 4th Ave Railroad Crossing
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment