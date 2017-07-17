- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 June 26, 20127 Worksession
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Consideration of Reinstituting the Special 2 a.m. Liquor License for Misfit's Saloon
6.4 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit/Raffle for Rotary Club of Anoka @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center, October 12, 2017
6.5 Recommended Approval of an LG240B Bingo Gambling Permit for Anoka Today ALANO, @ ALANO, 2700 N Ferry St, Anoka, August 5, 2017
6.6 Temporary On-Sale Malt Liquor License for Anoka Lions Club
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Final Plat; Bob Ehlen Park Addition, Southwest Corner of Fremont St. & West LN
7.1.B RES/Final Plat; Greenhaven Parkway 2nd Addition, North of Garfield, West of Euclid Ave
7.1.C RES/Final Plat; Greenhaven East North of Hwy 10, Weest of State Avenue
7.1.D RES/Final Plat; Tollberg Parkview, North Side of Washington St. at City Limits
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/2018 SRP Project; Authorize Feasibility Report
9.2 ORD/Dumpster Lease Danno's Related to Single Grease Barrel Storage (1st Reading)
9.3 RES/Designation of Snowmobile Operation Locations in the City of Anoka
9.4 RES/Purchase of Electric Transformers
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Highland Park Neighborhood Acquisition Plan
11.2 Approve Capital Improvement Plan 2018-2022
11.3 Approve Equipment Replacement Plan 2018-2022
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 2nd Quarter Financial Report
12.2 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 7-17-2017
Loading the player...