Anoka City Council 7-16-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 July 2, 2018 Worksession
July 2, 2018 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Acknowledgement of World's Ugliest Dog Title; Zsa Zsa
4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit; Anoka Rotary @ Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center, 10-11-2018 Raffle
6.4 On-Sale Temporary Liquor License; Anoka Lions Club (Anoka County Fair July 24-29th, CenterPoint BBQ Sept 8, & RV Show Sept 13-16, 2018, all Held on Anoka County Fairgrounds)
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Communication
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Final Plat; Eastview Meadows 2nd Addition
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of North Street Commercial Site (2nd Reading)
9.2 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of Outlot C Eastview Meadows 1st Addition
9.3 RES/Approval of Development Agreement; Eastview Meadows 2nd Addition
9.4 RES/Approval of Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 753 Jerome Street
9.5 RES/Approval of Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2813 Fairoak Ave
9.6 ORD/Sober House Reasonable Accommodations Request (1st Reading)
9.7 RES/Approval of Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 763 Jerome Street
9.8 RES/Approval of Purchase Agreement; City's Purchase of 2917 Euclid Avenue
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Appointment to Fill Human Rights Commission
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Closed Executive Session
Vote to Move into Closed Executive Session Pursuant to Minnesota § 13D.05, Subd 3, for the Purpose of Discussing Potential Real Estate Transaction(s)
Item #1: Re: Property ID: 12-31-25-11-0173
Item #2: Property at Corner of 2nd Ave & VanBuren
(Closed Session will be held in the Council Executive Session Room)
Reconvene Regular Meeting
(Regular Meeting will Reconvene in the Council Chambers)
- 14. adjournment of Regular Meeting
Anoka City Council 7-16-2018
