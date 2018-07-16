Anoka City Council 7-16-2018

Vote to Move into Closed Executive Session Pursuant to Minnesota § 13D.05, Subd 3, for the Purpose of Discussing Potential Real Estate Transaction(s)



Item #1: Re: Property ID: 12-31-25-11-0173



Item #2: Property at Corner of 2nd Ave & VanBuren



(Closed Session will be held in the Council Executive Session Room)



Reconvene Regular Meeting



(Regular Meeting will Reconvene in the Council Chambers)