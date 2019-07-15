Anoka City Council 7-15-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 June 24, 2019 Worksession
June 24, 2019 Executive Session
July 1, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Modification to the Redevelopment Plan for the Anoka Redevelopment Project No 1;
Modifying the South Central Business Tax Increment Financing District and Adopting a Modification to the Tax Increment Financing Plan
RES/Modification to the Redevelopment Plan for the Anoka Redevelopment Project No 1;
Modifying the South Central Business Tax Increment Financing District and Adopting a Modification to the Tax Increment Financing Plan
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Modification to the Redevelopment Plan for the Anoka Redevelopment Project No. 1; Modifying the South Central Business Tax Increment Financing District and Adopting a Modification to the Tax Increment Financing Plan (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 ORD/Approving Lase to Gramercy Development Companies in Classroom "D" at Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center (2nd Reading)
9.3 RES/Review & Approval of Resident Handbooks for Haven for Heroes
9.4 RES/Authorizing the Mayor and City Manager to Execute Amendment No. 1 of the Anoka County Community Block Grand and HOME Investment Partnership Program Cooperation Agreement
9.5 RES/2020 Combined Street Improvement Project - Authorize Feasibility Report
9.6 RES/Green Haven Parkway Phase II - Authorize Feasibility Report
9.7 RES/US Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Select Design Team
9.8 RES/Providing for the Sale of $1,690,000 General Obligation Taxable Tax Increment Bonds, Series 2019A
9.9 ORD/Authorizing the Sale of $1,690,000 General Obligation Taxable Tax Increment Bonds, Series 2019A (1st Reading)
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 7-15-2019
Loading the player...