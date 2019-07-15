Anoka City Council 7-15-2019

5.1 Modification to the Redevelopment Plan for the Anoka Redevelopment Project No 1;



Modifying the South Central Business Tax Increment Financing District and Adopting a Modification to the Tax Increment Financing Plan



RES/Modification to the Redevelopment Plan for the Anoka Redevelopment Project No 1;



Modifying the South Central Business Tax Increment Financing District and Adopting a Modification to the Tax Increment Financing Plan