- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 June 17, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified BIlls
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Acceptance of Resignation from Tracy Kelly of the Economic Development Commissions
6.4 Issuance of a Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; Anoka Lions Club, Anoka County Fair, July 23-28, 2019
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 ORD/Purchase Agreement; City's Sale of 641 Jacob Lane (2nd Reading)
9.2 ORD/Approving Lease to Gramercy Development Companies of Classroom "D" at Green Haven Golf Course & Event Center (1st Reading)
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of Appointment to Parking Advisory Board
11.2 Consideration of Appointment to Waste Reduction & Recycling Board
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 7-1-2019
Loading the player...