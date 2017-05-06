- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 May 15, 2017 Regular Mtg.
May 22, 2017
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
4.2 Hammer Trail Pedestrian Bridge Re-Painting
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of a Tree Care License; Mickman Brothers
6.4 Issuance of a Tree Care License; AAA Tree Service
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Preliminary Plat; Greenhaven East, North of Hwy10, West of State Ave
7.1.B RES/Preliminary Plat; Greenhaven East, North of Hwy 10, West of State Ave
7.1.C RES/Comprehensive Plan Amendment; Southeast Corner of 2nd Ave & Monroe St
7.1.D ORD/Rezoning; Southeast Corner of 2nd Ave & Monroe St (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Approving a Joint Powers Agreement with State of Minnesota, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)
9.2 RES/Termination of Bond Regulatory Agreement
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Approval of Labor Contracts:
Ã¢ÂÂ¢ 2017-2018 Sergeants
Ã¢ÂÂ¢ 2017, 2018 & 2019 Electric Utility Unit
Ã¢ÂÂ¢ 2017, 2018 & 2019 Parks & Streets Unit
Ã¢ÂÂ¢ 2017, 2018 & 2019 Sewer & Water Unit
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 6-5-2017
Loading the player...