- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 May 21, 2018 Regular Mtg
May 21, 2018 Executive Session
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 Issuance of On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St
RES/Issuance of On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St
5.2 MS4 Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.1 Verified Bills
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Castle Field Association; July 3, 2018 Community Celebration/Annual City Fireworks & Baseball Game @ Castle Field
6.4 Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Castle Field Association, July 13-15, 2018, Gopher Classic Tournament 2018 @ Castle Field
6.5 Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License; Castle Field Association, October 13 & 14, 2018, Anoka Halloween/Sterling Trophy Softball Tourney @ John Ward Park
6.5 Acceptance of Resignation from Charter Commission; Duane "Bud" Redepenning
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Issuance of On-Sale Wine & 3.2 Malt Liquor; Jellybean & Julia's, 530 W Main St (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
9.2 RES/Declaring Appointment to Fill City Council Vacancy
9.3 RES/US Highway 10/169 Improvements; Supporting Pursuit for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grants Program Funding for Construction
9.4 RES/Amending Joint Powers Agreement; NWACCC
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Recommendation on Appointment to Charter Commission; Alan Norton
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment
Anoka City Council 6-4-2018
