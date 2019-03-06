Anoka City Council 6-3-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 May 20, 2019 Executive Session
May 20, 2019 Regular Mtg
- 4. Open Forum
4.2 Police Activity Report
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 MS4 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan
- 6. Consent Agenda
6.2 Revising & Setting Council Calendars
6.3 Issuance of Temporary On-Sale Liquor License; Forward Events LLC, Anoka Food Truck Festival 07/20/2019
6.4 Recommended Approval of an LG220 Gambling Permit; Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce, Raffle on 07/22/2019
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7. Planning Items:
7.1.A ORD/Chpt 74, Article V, Section 74-237 (b); B-2 Permitted Uses & Section 74-241 (f); B-6 Permitted Uses. (2nd Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Communication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1 RES/Recommended Approval of an LG230 Gambling Permit; Anoka Area Hockey Association; Raffle on 12/12/2019
- 10. Old Business
- 11. New Business
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
- 13. Adjournment